PM anguished at loss of lives in West Bengal's van electrocution tragedy
May the injured recover soon. Besides compensation from the Prime Ministers National Relief Fund to the family of the deceased, Rs 50,000 would be given to the injured as well, the PMO said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed anguish at the loss of lives after a van was electrocuted in West Bengal and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased.
At least 10 people died and 14 others were injured in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district after a pickup van carrying passengers en route to neighbouring Jalpaiguri got electrocuted, police had said on Monday.
The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) quoting Modi tweeted, ''Distressed by the loss of lives due to a van getting electrocuted in Sitalkuchi, West Bengal. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon.'' Besides compensation from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund to the family of the deceased, Rs 50,000 would be given to the injured as well, the PMO said.
