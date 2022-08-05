Left Menu

New U.S. excise tax on stock buybacks added into climate and tax bill-Sen. Schumer

The tax, energy and prescription drugs legislation proposed by Democrats will include an excise tax on stock buybacks, U.S. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Friday. The Senate is scheduled to hold a rare Saturday session, kicking off debate on the bill that could continue through the weekend. "We are adding in an excise tax on stock buybacks that will bring in $74 billion," Schumer told reporters.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2022 22:32 IST | Created: 05-08-2022 22:32 IST
New U.S. excise tax on stock buybacks added into climate and tax bill-Sen. Schumer

The tax, energy and prescription drugs legislation proposed by Democrats will include an excise tax on stock buybacks, U.S. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Friday.

The Senate is scheduled to hold a rare Saturday session, kicking off debate on the bill that could continue through the weekend. "We are adding in an excise tax on stock buybacks that will bring in $74 billion," Schumer told reporters. He did not provide the effective date for the new tax if the legislation is enacted into law.

"I hate stock buybacks," Schumer said, adding, "I think they are one of the most self-serving things that corporate America does." The New York Democrat said that companies instead should be investing in worker training, research, modernizing equipment and other activities. The buybacks reduce the number of outstanding shares of a company, resulting in higher prices of remaining shares, benefiting stockholders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chinese vessels, aircraft make multiple incursions over median line - Taiwanese source

Chinese vessels, aircraft make multiple incursions over median line - Taiwan...

 Taiwan
2
IndiGo to disembark passengers from three doors of aircraft

IndiGo to disembark passengers from three doors of aircraft

 India
3
China-Taiwan tussle may result in semiconductor shortage, says automobile dealers body

China-Taiwan tussle may result in semiconductor shortage, says automobile de...

 India
4
Here's why near-Earth asteroid Phaethon got the bizarre blue color

Here's why near-Earth asteroid Phaethon got the bizarre blue color

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022