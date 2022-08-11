Udhna station finds place in India Book of Records as a green railway station

Surat’s Greenman Viral Desai’s efforts to transform the station have been recognised by the prestigious record book.

Surat (Gujarat) [India], August 11: Efforts made with the right intention always yield the results. The dramatic transformation of Udhna railway station in Surat by noted entrepreneur and environmental crusader Greenman Viral Desai is a perfect example of this adage.

The transformation has been recognised by the India Book of Records, which has named the Udhna railway station as a green railway station for ecosystem restoration and climate action.

“The record for a Green Railway Station for Ecosystem Restoration & Climate Action was set by Greenman Viral Desai in partnership with Indian Railways at the Udhna Railway Station, Surat,” the prestigious India Book of Records said in its record citation.

India Book of Records handed over the record certificate to Viral Desai and railway officials in Surat recently.

A place in India Book of Records officially recognises Udhna railway station as the first green railway station in the world.

“We are thrilled to find a place in the India Book of Records. But, more importantly, we are happy that we have been able to demonstrate that where there is a will, there is a way. We have been able to transform Udhna railway station in just over three years, and are thankful to the Indian railways for their faith in us. We are also thankful to our volunteers for their untiring efforts and dedication in achieving this transformation. The record truly belongs to them,” Viral Desai said.

The record for ecosystem restoration and climate action comes at a time when the challenge of climate change is worsening by the day and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been urging other world leaders to step up global efforts to mitigate the impact of climate change.

Hearts At Work Foundation, the NGO run by Viral Desai, had adopted the Udhna railway station in 2019. In just three years, the foundation has managed to transform the railway station into a green railway station through a series of environmental initiatives.

The station hosts the first Pulwama Martyrs Memorial, with 40 trees planted to honour the martyrs. With a green gallery, a sparrow zone and more than 50 paintings on environmental protection, the station also hosts the first Miyawaki urban forest of Indian Railways with 1,500 trees planted on 19,000 sq ft. of land. The urban forest has also been dedicated to martyrs and has been aptly named “Shahid Smriti Van”.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)