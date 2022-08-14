Left Menu

Man revamps car on theme of Har Ghar Tiranga by spending Rs 2 lakh; expresses desire to meet PM Modi

To mark 75 years of India's Independence, a youth from Gujarat's Surat spent Rs 2 lakh to revamp his car on the theme of Har Ghar Tiranga and 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2022 17:17 IST | Created: 14-08-2022 17:17 IST
Man revamps car on the theme of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' by spending Rs 2 lakhs (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
To mark 75 years of India's Independence, a youth from Gujarat's Surat spent Rs 2 lakh to revamp his car on the theme of Har Ghar Tiranga and 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'. After getting his car revamped, the youth travelled from Surat to Delhi to spread awareness about the initiative being run by the Government of India.

Siddharth is a resident of Surat in Gujarat and has reached Delhi from Surat on his personal vehicle. On his way, he distributed hundreds of flags to people and requested them to join the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' mission actively. Siddharth Doshi's car has now become a centre of attraction for everyone in Delhi. The images of videos of car have gone viral on social media. People were seen getting photos taken with Siddharth's car.

"To make people aware of the campaign, I drove from Surat (Gujarat) to Delhi in my car in 2 days... we want to meet PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah," Sidharth Doshi told ANI. Siddharth is impressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative Har Ghar Tiranga and wanted to meet PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in this regard.

"We are celebrating the 'Har Ghar Tiranaga' initiative. I am impressed with our PM Modi ji's initiative. I wanted to meet PM Narendra Modi and HM Amit Shah and I have sought an appointment too," Siddharth Doshi told ANI. In front of Vijay Chowk in Delhi, Siddharth appealed to people to join the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative.

India will be celebrating the 76th Independence Day on August 15 and all the countrymen are already in a festive fervour. The day is an occasion to pay tribute to the freedom fighters for their sacrifices to make India free from British rule and to commemorate India's journey as a free nation. Every year, the Prime Minister of India hoists the national flag at the Red Fort in Delhi and addresses the nation to mark the celebration of Independence Day. On the eve of Independence Day, the President of India addresses the nation every year. This year, President Droupadi Murmu, the first tribal and second woman to occupy India's highest constitutional post, will address the nation in the evening on August 14. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

