Tri-colour panna cotta among range of dishes at President's Murmu's 'At Home' reception on Independence Day

A luscious menu awaited guests at the At Home function hosted by President Droupadi Murmu on the 76th Independence Day on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2022 21:40 IST | Created: 15-08-2022 21:40 IST
President Droupadi Murmu with guests at 'At Home' reception. (Picture Courtesy: President Droupadi Murmu's Twitter Handle) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A luscious menu awaited guests at the At Home function hosted by President Droupadi Murmu on the 76th Independence Day on Monday. It was the first 'At Home' hosted by Droupadi Murmu, who was elected President last month.

The menu at the high tea was a unique amalgamation of Indian, Italian and Turkish cuisines. The delectable menu included Gujarati cuisines like coconut khandvi, handvo and fafda.

The menu also included dishes like palak patta, tarbooz ki chaat, Kabuli chana tikki and avocado chutney. The menu had Italian dessert panna cotta. It was tri-colour panna cotta apparently inspired by the special occasion marking the country's Independence Day.

Shahi aloo matar samosa, baklava and pista and fennel lancha were other items on the menu. The beverages included Moroccan green mint tea and roasted clove coffee and watermelon juice. The attendees were also treated to gulab jamun.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers S Jaishankar, Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan and Mansukh Mandaviya were among the leaders present. Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena attended the At Home but Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was not present.

Former Vice President Hamid Ansari was also present. CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury was the only leader from opposition parties present at the reception. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

