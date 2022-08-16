3 including child killed in elephant attack along Assam-Meghalaya border
At least three people including a child were killed in a wild elephant attack in Assam's Goalpara district along the Assam-Meghalaya border.
Goalpara (Assam), August 16: At least three people including a child were killed in a wild elephant attack in Assam's Goalpara district along the Assam-Meghalaya border. The incident took place at Kurang village near Lakhipur along the Assam-Meghalaya border in the wee hours of Monday. According to the forest official, a herd of wild elephants were coming to the area from the nearby hills area of Meghalaya for searching food and attacked the people. "Three people including a child were killed in an elephant attack. The incident was taken place along Assam-Meghalaya bordering area," Dhruba Dutta, Forest Range Officer of Lakhipur said. According to the locals, the wild elephants have often come to the area and damaged properties. Last month, a wild elephant attacked one youth at the Amching Jorabat area in Guwahati.
In May, three of a family including two women were trampled to death by wild elephants in Assam's Goalpara district. The incident took place at Salbari Angtihara village under the Lakhipur forest range in Goalpara district. (ANI)
