Ukraine says Russia plans to disconnect nuclear plant's blocks from grid

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 19-08-2022 14:21 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 14:18 IST
Energoatom Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Ukraine's Energoatom state nuclear company said on Friday Russian forces planned to switch off the functioning power blocks at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and to disconnect them from the Ukrainian power grid.

In a statement, Energoatom said it believed that Russia, which controls the power plant in southern Ukraine, was preparing to conduct a "large-scale provocation" there. Moscow itself accused Kyiv of preparing a "provocation" at the site on Thursday.

