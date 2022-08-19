Ukraine says Russia plans to disconnect nuclear plant's blocks from grid

Ukraine's Energoatom state nuclear company said on Friday Russian forces planned to switch off the functioning power blocks at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and to disconnect them from the Ukrainian power grid.

In a statement, Energoatom said it believed that Russia, which controls the power plant in southern Ukraine, was preparing to conduct a "large-scale provocation" there. Moscow itself accused Kyiv of preparing a "provocation" at the site on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)