China's Xi plans visit to Central Asia to meet Putin next month - WSJ
Reuters | Updated: 19-08-2022 19:28 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 19:28 IST
Chinese leader Xi Jinping is planning to travel to Central Asia to meet with Russia's Vladimir Putin and other leaders at a regional summit next month, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.
The tentative addition of a trip to Xi's schedule comes after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan sparked fear in Beijing of accidental military encounter, the report said, citing people familiar with the planning. (https://on.wsj.com/3c7LJ3w)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Southern Chinese tourism city Sanya imposes lockdown measures, restricts businesses
Chinese military begins drills around Taiwan - state media
Taiwan's ruling party slams Chinese military drills
Chinese military begins 'strategic' drills around Taiwan - state media
Chinese military conducts precision strikes over Taiwan Strait a day after Pelosi's visit