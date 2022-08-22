Left Menu

Russia requests U.N. meeting on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant - RIA cites diplomat

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 22-08-2022 20:23 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 20:17 IST
Russia requests U.N. meeting on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant - RIA cites diplomat
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia on Monday requested that the U.N. Security Council holds a meeting on Tuesday regarding the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station, Russian state-owned news agency RIA reported, citing Deputy Ambassador to the U.N. Dmitry Polyanskiy.

Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe's largest, was overrun by Russian troops in March. It remains close to the frontlines, and has come under repeated shelling in recent weeks, raising fears of a nuclear disaster. Both Ukraine and Russian have blamed each other for strikes on the plant.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

