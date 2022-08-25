Left Menu

Germany's Scholz says energy transition reforms must be implemented in 2022

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 25-08-2022 17:59 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 17:44 IST
Germany's Scholz says energy transition reforms must be implemented in 2022
Olaf Scholz Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Germany

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz underscored the need to implement reforms aimed at transitioning to renewable energy this year to meet climate targets on a visit to wind turbine manufacturer Siemens Gamesa's plant in northern Germany.

"I'm fully convinced - only when we do not let ourselves be daunted when the government in its first year led by me can pass all the laws needed to reach the necessary speed for the expansion of renewable energy - then we'll be successful," said Scholz at the plant in Cuxhaven on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Pfizer-BioNTech COVID shot 73.2% effective in kids under 5 - new data and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Japan to waive pre-departure COVID tests for vaccinated travellers and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
4
NZ and Canada sign new Indigenous Collaboration Arrangement

NZ and Canada sign new Indigenous Collaboration Arrangement

New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022