Germany's Scholz says energy transition reforms must be implemented in 2022
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 25-08-2022 17:59 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 17:44 IST
- Country:
- Germany
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz underscored the need to implement reforms aimed at transitioning to renewable energy this year to meet climate targets on a visit to wind turbine manufacturer Siemens Gamesa's plant in northern Germany.
"I'm fully convinced - only when we do not let ourselves be daunted when the government in its first year led by me can pass all the laws needed to reach the necessary speed for the expansion of renewable energy - then we'll be successful," said Scholz at the plant in Cuxhaven on Thursday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Germany
- German
- Scholz
- Olaf Scholz
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Soccer-Germany coach Flick delighted with Werner's Leipzig return
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Germany coach Flick delighted with Werner's Leipzig return; Golf-Judge denies LIV golfers' bid to compete in PGA Tour playoffs and more
Low Rhine water levels another drain on Germany's economy
Low Rhine water levels threaten Germany's economic growth
Soccer-Germany coach Flick delighted with Werner's Leipzig return