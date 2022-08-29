WRAPUP 4-IAEA mission heads to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant near war frontline

A team from the U.N. nuclear watchdog headed on Monday to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, the agency's chief said, as Russia and Ukraine traded accusations of shelling in its vicinity, fuelling fears of a radiation disaster. Captured by Russian troops in March but run by Ukrainian staff, Zaporizhzhia has been a hotspot in a conflict that has settled into a war of attrition fought mainly in Ukraine's east and south six months after Russia launched its invasion.

"We must protect the safety and security of Ukraine's and Europe's biggest nuclear facility," Rafael Grossi, director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said in a post on Twitter. A team of IAEA inspectors he is leading will reach the plant on the Dnipro river near front lines in southern Ukraine this week, Grossi said, without specifying the day of their arrival.

The IAEA tweeted separately that the mission would assess physical damage, evaluate the conditions in which staff are working at the plant and "determine the functionality of safety & security systems". It would also "perform urgent safeguards activities", a reference to keeping track of nuclear material. A top Russian diplomat said Moscow welcomes the IAEA mission, and a Moscow-installed official in Russian-occupied Ukraine said authorities would ensure the safety of the U.N. nuclear inspectors, Russian news agencies reported.

The United Nations and Ukraine have called for a withdrawal of military equipment and personnel from the nuclear complex, Europe's largest, to ensure it is not a target. The two sides have for days exchanged accusations of courting disaster with their attacks.

With fears mounting of a nuclear accident in a country still haunted by the 1986 Chornobyl disaster, Zaporizhzhia authorities are handing out iodine tablets and teaching residents how to use them in case of a radiation leak. 'BLACKMAIL'

Russian forces fired at Enerhodar, the Dnipro riverside town where the plant is located, the chief of staff of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, said late on Sunday on his Telegram channel alongside a video of firefighters dousing burning cars. "They provoke and try to blackmail the world," Andriy Yermak said.

Liliia Vaulina, 22, among a growing number of refugees from Enerhodar arriving in the Ukraine-held city of Zaporizhzhia, some 50 km (30 miles) upriver from the plant, said she hoped the IAEA mission would lead to a de-militarisation of its area. "I think that they will stop the bombing," she told Reuters.

Olexandr Noraiev, 34, a volunteer at the refugee centre in Zaporizhzhia, said up to 2,000 people were arriving there every day, mostly from southern Russian-occupied areas including Kherson and Mariupol. But he said more were now arriving from the area of the nuclear plant after increased shelling there. The Group of Seven major industrialised democracies welcomed the IAEA inspector mission and reiterated concerns about the plant's safety under Russian control.

"We reaffirm that the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and the electricity that it produces rightly belong to Ukraine...," the G7's Non-Proliferation Directors' Group said in a statement. Earlier, Ukraine's military reported shelling nine more towns on the opposite, northern side of the Dnipro river from the Zaporizhzhia plant.

Russia's defence ministry reported more Ukrainian shelling at the plant over the weekend. Nine shells fired by the Ukrainian artillery landed on the plant's grounds, Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said. "At present, the full-time technical personnel are monitoring the technical condition of the nuclear plant and ensuring its operation. The radiation situation in the area of the nuclear power plant remains normal," he said in a statement.

The Russian state news agency cited authorities as saying they had downed a Ukrainian drone which planned to attack the nuclear-waste storage facility at the plant. Two of the plant's reactors were cut off from the electrical grid last week due to shelling.

Ukrainian state nuclear company Energoatom said it had no new information about attacks on the plant and Reuters could not verify the accounts. 'ANSWER FOR ATTACKS'

In the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, Russian forces shelled military and civilian infrastructure near Bakhmut, Shumy, Yakovlivka, Zaytsevo, and Kodama, Ukraine's military said early on Monday. Russian strikes killed eight civilians in Donetsk province on Sunday, its governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said.

Russia denies targeting civilians. Zelensky, in a video address late on Sunday, vowed: "the occupiers will feel their consequences - in the further actions of our defenders".

"No terrorist will be left without an answer for attacks on our cities. Zaporizhzhia, Orykhiv, Kharkiv, Donbas - they will receive an answer for all of them," he added. Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what it called a "special military operation" to demilitarise its southern neighbour. Ukraine, which won independence when the Russian-dominated Soviet Union broke up in 1991, and its Western allies have dismissed this as a baseless pretext for a war of conquest.

The invasion of Ukraine has touched off Europe's most devastating conflict since World War Two. Thousands of people have been killed, millions displaced and cities blasted to ruins. The war has also threatened the global economy with an energy and food supply crisis.

The regional governor has said Russian shelling has displaced more civilians in the east, where three-quarters of the population has fled front-line Donetsk province, which comprises part of the wider Donbas region. Sweden, which along with Finland is pressing to join NATO in response to Russia's invasion, announced nearly $50 million worth of additional military aid to Ukraine on Monday during a visit to Stockholm by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

Kuleba urged Sweden to provide weapons such as howitzers and shells. "Every euro, every bullet, every shell matters," he said.

