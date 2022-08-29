Ukraine strike hits fuel depot at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant - local officials
Russian-installed officials said on Monday that a Ukrainian missile strike punched a hole in the roof of a fuel depot at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the RIA Novosti news agency reported.
Reuters was unable to verify the battlefield report.
Kyiv and Moscow have both denied targeting the plant, Europe's largest nuclear power plant, while accusing each other of doing so.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
