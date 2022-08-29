Two killed as iron girder falls at sugar factory in Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada
Two persons were killed and two others injured when an iron girder fell on them during maintenance work at a sugar factory in Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada on Monday.
Two persons were killed and two others injured when an iron girder fell on them during maintenance work at a sugar factory in Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada on Monday. Superintendent of Police of Kakinada, M Ravindranath Babu said a platform collapsed during maintenance work at Vakalapudi Pari sugar factory.
"The deceased are Prasad and Subramanian. Two people sustained minor injuries and are being treated at Apollo Hospital," the SP said. The case has been registered and is being investigated by Sarpavaram police station. (ANI)
