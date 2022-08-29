Left Menu

Two killed as iron girder falls at sugar factory in Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada

Two persons were killed and two others injured when an iron girder fell on them during maintenance work at a sugar factory in Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada on Monday.

ANI | Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 29-08-2022 19:57 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 19:57 IST
Two killed as iron girder falls at sugar factory in Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons were killed and two others injured when an iron girder fell on them during maintenance work at a sugar factory in Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada on Monday. Superintendent of Police of Kakinada, M Ravindranath Babu said a platform collapsed during maintenance work at Vakalapudi Pari sugar factory.

"The deceased are Prasad and Subramanian. Two people sustained minor injuries and are being treated at Apollo Hospital," the SP said. The case has been registered and is being investigated by Sarpavaram police station. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

 India
2
BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Nicole Mann says she is proud to be first Native American woman in space and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Abbott restarts Similac infant formula production at Michigan facility and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022