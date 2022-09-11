In its bid to become ‘net-zero,’ Nepal will host ‘Sustainable Infrastructure Investment Forum’ on September 14

A top government agency in Nepal will host a forum later this week to mobilise resources and make a strong pitch for participation from foreign investors to fulfil the government’s commitment of becoming ‘net-zero carbon’ made during the COP26 summit last year, officials said on Sunday. During the COP26 summit held in Glasgow in November 2021, Nepal announced its commitment to remain cumulatively ‘net-zero carbon’ from 2022 to 2045 and become carbon negative after that, and subsequently increase forest cover to 45 per cent by 2030. The Investment Board Nepal (IBN), a top government agency established in 2011 to facilitate public-private partnership and foreign direct investment (FDI) in the Himalayan nation, will host the “Sustainable Infrastructure Investment Forum” here on September 14. “The forum will be a milestone for mobilising resources with a view to attaining zero carbon emission as per the commitment made by Nepal government during the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26),” according to a press release issued by IBN. The forum will see 400 participants, including countries like India, Bangladesh, United Kingdom and USA, among others. The forum’s theme is “Unleashing Investment Potential for Economic Transformation”. It will also see the participation from foreign investors, high-profile individuals from the private sector, policy makers, development partners, bank and financial institutions, specialists, media and other stakeholders, as well as experts working in the infrastructure sectors, the press release said. The event will be inaugurated by Nepal Prime Minister and chairman of IBN, Sher Bahadur Deuba.

