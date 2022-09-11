Left Menu

In its bid to become ‘net-zero,’ Nepal will host ‘Sustainable Infrastructure Investment Forum’ on September 14

A top government agency in Nepal will host a forum later this week to mobilise resources and make a strong pitch for participation from foreign investors to fulfil the governments commitment of becoming net-zero carbon made during the COP26 summit last year, officials said on Sunday.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 11-09-2022 19:29 IST | Created: 11-09-2022 19:29 IST
In its bid to become ‘net-zero,’ Nepal will host ‘Sustainable Infrastructure Investment Forum’ on September 14
  • Country:
  • Nepal

A top government agency in Nepal will host a forum later this week to mobilise resources and make a strong pitch for participation from foreign investors to fulfil the government’s commitment of becoming ‘net-zero carbon’ made during the COP26 summit last year, officials said on Sunday. During the COP26 summit held in Glasgow in November 2021, Nepal announced its commitment to remain cumulatively ‘net-zero carbon’ from 2022 to 2045 and become carbon negative after that, and subsequently increase forest cover to 45 per cent by 2030. The Investment Board Nepal (IBN), a top government agency established in 2011 to facilitate public-private partnership and foreign direct investment (FDI) in the Himalayan nation, will host the “Sustainable Infrastructure Investment Forum” here on September 14. “The forum will be a milestone for mobilising resources with a view to attaining zero carbon emission as per the commitment made by Nepal government during the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26),” according to a press release issued by IBN. The forum will see 400 participants, including countries like India, Bangladesh, United Kingdom and USA, among others. The forum’s theme is “Unleashing Investment Potential for Economic Transformation”. It will also see the participation from foreign investors, high-profile individuals from the private sector, policy makers, development partners, bank and financial institutions, specialists, media and other stakeholders, as well as experts working in the infrastructure sectors, the press release said. The event will be inaugurated by Nepal Prime Minister and chairman of IBN, Sher Bahadur Deuba.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: Georgian archaeologists find 1.8-million-year-old human tooth

Odd News Roundup: Georgian archaeologists find 1.8-million-year-old human to...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. taps NTSB to head future probes of any fatal space accidents; U.S. FCC to vote on new rules on space debris

Science News Roundup: U.S. taps NTSB to head future probes of any fatal spac...

 Global
3
WRAPUP 1-Ukraine troops raise flag over railway hub as advance threatens to turn into rout

WRAPUP 1-Ukraine troops raise flag over railway hub as advance threatens to ...

 Ukraine
4
Health News Roundup: For many weary Chinese, lockdown dread trumps fear of COVID; FDA receives reports of cancer linked to breast implants and more

Health News Roundup: For many weary Chinese, lockdown dread trumps fear of C...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022