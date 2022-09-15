Belgium plans joint energy summit with Germany - PM De Croo

Belgium will organise a joint energy summit with Germany, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said on Thursday after a phone call with Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

"We discussed our energy cooperation, and I invited him to a Belgian-German summit on energy," De Croo said on Twitter.

"I reassured him that Belgium aims to ramp up its gas transit capacity to Germany."

