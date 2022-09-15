Left Menu

Belgium plans joint energy summit with Germany - PM De Croo

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 15-09-2022 22:58 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 22:36 IST
Belgium will organise a joint energy summit with Germany, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said on Thursday after a phone call with Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

"We discussed our energy cooperation, and I invited him to a Belgian-German summit on energy," De Croo said on Twitter.

"I reassured him that Belgium aims to ramp up its gas transit capacity to Germany."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

