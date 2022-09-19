Kremlin says unresolved issues remain in Iran nuclear deal talks
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 19-09-2022 14:46 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 14:39 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
The Kremlin on Monday said that there remain a number of unresolved issues in negotiations over a return to the Iran nuclear deal.
Russia, an increasingly close ally of Tehran, was one of the signatories to the original 2015 nuclear deal, alongside China, France, Germany, Britain and the United States.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Nine migrants die trying to cross Rio Grande River into United States
Soccer-Iran's hopes for World Cup surprise threatened by infighting
EAM Jaishankar holds telephonic talks with Iranian foreign minister
2020 Ranji champions Saurashtra to host Rest of India in Irani Cup from October 1-5
US Domestic News Roundup: Exclusive-Dozens of migrant children reported missing in Houston, raising alarms; Nine migrants die trying to cross Rio Grande River into United States and more