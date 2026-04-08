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India's Rising Stars: Vaishnavi and Sahaja Shine in Billie Jean King Cup

Young Indian tennis talents, Vaishnavi Adkar and Sahaja Yamalapalli, led India to a resounding 3-0 victory against New Zealand in the Billie Jean King Cup. After facing initial setbacks against Thailand, both players showcased remarkable performance by defeating their rivals in their respective singles matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 20:45 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 20:45 IST
India's Rising Stars: Vaishnavi and Sahaja Shine in Billie Jean King Cup
Vaishnavi Adkar
  • Country:
  • India

India's young tennis stars, Vaishnavi Adkar and Sahaja Yamalapalli, delivered standout performances leading India to a convincing 3-0 win over New Zealand during their second Asia/Oceania Group I tie of the Billie Jean King Cup. Recovering from losses against Thailand, Vaishnavi and Sahaja demonstrated nerve and skill, reinvigorating India's campaign.

Vaishnavi came back strong, harnessing control and precision to defeat New Zealand's Aishi Das in straight sets, 6-2, 6-4. Sahaja complemented this victory by overpowering Valentina Ivanov 6-1, 6-3, in another brilliant display of baseline dominance.

The dynamic duo's success was further bolstered by the doubles team of Rutuja Bhosale and Ankita Raina, who triumphed 6-4, 6-2 completing the sweep. Their efforts renew hope, as India aims to maintain momentum and strive for greater achievements in the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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