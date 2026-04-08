India's Rising Stars: Vaishnavi and Sahaja Shine in Billie Jean King Cup

India's young tennis stars, Vaishnavi Adkar and Sahaja Yamalapalli, delivered standout performances leading India to a convincing 3-0 win over New Zealand during their second Asia/Oceania Group I tie of the Billie Jean King Cup. Recovering from losses against Thailand, Vaishnavi and Sahaja demonstrated nerve and skill, reinvigorating India's campaign.

Vaishnavi came back strong, harnessing control and precision to defeat New Zealand's Aishi Das in straight sets, 6-2, 6-4. Sahaja complemented this victory by overpowering Valentina Ivanov 6-1, 6-3, in another brilliant display of baseline dominance.

The dynamic duo's success was further bolstered by the doubles team of Rutuja Bhosale and Ankita Raina, who triumphed 6-4, 6-2 completing the sweep. Their efforts renew hope, as India aims to maintain momentum and strive for greater achievements in the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)