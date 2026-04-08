Congress Leader Pawan Khera Seeks Anticipatory Bail in Defamation Case
Congress leader Pawan Khera has approached the Telangana High Court seeking anticipatory bail due to a case filed by the Assam government over allegations he made against CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife. The case involves claims of undeclared passports and properties, leading to charges of false statements and cheating.
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Congress leader Pawan Khera has filed a petition in the Telangana High Court seeking anticipatory bail in a defamation case initiated by the Assam government. The allegations, aimed at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife, include charges of undeclared passports and undisclosed foreign properties.
Khera, stating his address in Hyderabad, filed the bail petition on April 7, with the court set to review it on April 9. The case against him originates from the Guwahati Crime Branch Police Station, citing several legal sections, including false statements and cheating.
In response, CM Sarma criticized the Congress for not verifying the claims before making them public. Sarma remarked that the Assam Police will track Khera down, even suggesting that they would recover him from the 'netherworld' if necessary.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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