Saudi Arabia to host Asian Winter Games in new ski resort

PTI | Phnompenh | Updated: 04-10-2022 15:16 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 15:14 IST
Representative image

Saudi Arabia will host the Asian Winter Games in 2029 in mountains near the USD 500 billion futuristic city project Neom.

The Olympic Council of Asia on Tuesday picked the Saudi candidacy that centres on Trojena that is planned to be a year-round ski resort by 2026.

"The deserts and mountains of Saudi Arabia will soon be a playground for Winter sports!" the OCA said in a statement announcing its decision.

Saudi sports minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal said the kingdom's winter sports project "challenges perception" in a presentation of the plan to OCA members.

"Trojena is the future of mountain living," the minister said of a region described as an area of about 60 square kilometres at altitude ranging from 1,500 to 2,600 metres.

The Neom megaproject is being fund by the Saudi sovereign wealth vehicle, the Public Investment Fund.

Saudi Arabia also will host the Asian Games in 2034 in Riyadh as part of aggressive moves to build a sports hosting portfolio and help diversify the economy from reliance on oil.

A campaign to host soccer's 2030 World Cup is expected with an unprecedented three-continent bid including Egypt and Greece.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

