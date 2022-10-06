Left Menu

Biden says he is evaluating alternatives after disappointing OPEC+ decision

Asked if he regretted his decision to go to Saudi Arabia, Biden said that trip was not essentially about oil. "The trip was about the Middle East and about Israel and ...

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-10-2022 21:00 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 20:53 IST
Biden says he is evaluating alternatives after disappointing OPEC+ decision
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

(Adds Biden quotes, background) WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) -

U.S. President Joe Biden expressed disappointment on Thursday over announced plans by OPEC+ nations to cut oil output and said the United States was looking at its alternatives. Despite that decision, Biden said he did not regret his summer trip to Saudi Arabia, which he said was focused on the Middle East.

OPEC+ agreed to steep oil production cuts on Wednesday, curbing supply in an already tight market and raising the possibility of higher gasoline prices right before the U.S. midterm elections in November, when Biden's Democrats are defending their control of the House of Representatives and the Senate. "We're looking at what alternatives we may have," Biden told reporters at the White House when asked about the OPEC decision.

"There's a lot of alternatives. We haven't made up our minds yet," he said. Asked if he regretted his decision to go to Saudi Arabia, Biden said that trip was not essentially about oil.

"The trip was about the Middle East and about Israel and ... rationalization of positions," he said. "But it is a disappointment," he added of the OPEC+ decision, and indicates problems.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, roommate in custody

US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, room...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - health official; Omicron BA.4.6 makes up nearly 13% of COVID variants circulating in U.S. - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - he...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions League; Golf-Woods not on initial field list for Hero World Challenge and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions ...

 Global
4
Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s infrared vision: Check out this stunning image of galaxy pair VV 191

Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022