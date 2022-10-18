Armenia to get Pinaka rockets, Nigeria, Indonesia too shown interest: Defence firm Solar Industries

Indian defence firm Solar group on Tuesday said they had bagged orders from Armenia for the Pinaka rockets manufactured indigenously. "The life and range of upgraded Pinaka rocket launchers are more than their previous version despite the price being almost the same.

We have received an export order from Armenia which is to be completed within two years," Solar Group chairman Satyanarayan Nuwal told ANI. Speaking at the Defexpo-2022, he said Nigeria and Indonesia have too expressed interest in the Mukti barrel rocket launcher system developed indigenously by the firm in partnership with DRDO.

Armenia has been in a state of conflict with its neighbour Azerbaijan. India had earlier tasted success in the export sector in Armenia when it transferred the indigenously developed Swathi weapon locating radar to that country.

Pinaka has also received a boost from its own orders from the Indian Army which is looking at inducting a large number of regiments of these rockets under the artillery. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)