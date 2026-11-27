Defending champions India produced a commanding attacking display to defeat Malaysia 6–2 in the semi-final of the Madhya Pradesh Women's Asian Champions Trophy Bhopal 2026 at the International Sports Complex in Nathu Barkheda on Friday, and secured their place in the tournament's final for a sixth time. Tournament’s top-scorer Deepika scored twice, while Mumtaz Khan, Navneet Kaur, Sunelita Toppo and Ishika found the mark once each as the hosts showcased the depth and variety of their attacking resources. Malaysia, meanwhile, showed some fight with Nur Azhar and Nuramirah Shakirah Zulkifli producing moments of individual brilliance to score two goals for their team, but it was in vain, according to a press release from Hockey India.

India began on the front foot, pressed high and sought to establish control through measured midfield circulation. Malaysia, however, displayed very good positional discipline along the right flank with defensive interventions to disrupt India's forward movements. As the opening quarter progressed, India began to find greater penetration in the attacking third, with Sunelita earning a penalty corner. Although Deepika's initial effort did not yield a direct conversion, Sunelita reacted intelligently and allowed Mumtaz to find a close-range finish and put India ahead in the 10th minute.

The second quarter witnessed a decisive surge in India's attacking intensity. Navneet doubled the advantage in the 18th minute with an accomplished individual effort by taking on two Malaysian defenders before beating the goalkeeper. The hosts continued to stretch the Malaysian defence through incisive stick-work and combinations in the final third. Deepika then converted a penalty corner in the 25th minute into the bottom-left corner of the post to extend India's lead. Malaysia responded through Nur Azhar, who scored off a penalty corner in the 27th minute, but India swiftly reasserted their authority. Deepika struck again from a penalty corner in the 30th minute to restore India’s three-goal cushion for a 4-1 lead at half-time.

India carried their momentum into the third quarter with Sunelita extending the lead to 5–1 in the 33rd minute. Following Deepika's penalty-corner attempt, Sunelita reacted sharply to the rebound. Her initial effort was saved, but she remained alert to the loose ball and lifted it past the goalkeeper. India continued to dictate midfield exchanges, with Lalremsiami contributing effectively to their circulation and transitions into attack. Ishika came close to producing a spectacular individual goal with an impressive solo run but failed to produce the finishing touch.

India maintained their attacking intent in the final quarter. Malaysia, however, produced an individual moment of brilliance when Zulkifli unleashed a superb reverse-stick effort from the left side to score in the 52nd minute. The goal offered the visitors a measure of encouragement, but India remained composed and continued to seek openings. Rutuja Dadaso Pisal remained influential in India's attacking movements and earned another penalty corner in the 57th minute. From the ensuing set-piece, Ishika found the net. Keeping the move alive near the baseline, she maintained possession before converting it into a goal to give his team a 6-2 lead.

Earlier in the day, Korea defeated Thailand 4–1 to finish fifth, while China edged past Japan 1–0 in the first semi-final, with Zhang Heyang scoring the decisive goal in the 60th minute. India will now face China in Saturday's final, where the hosts and defending champions will seek a fourth Women's Asian Champions Trophy title and bring their impressive campaign to a triumphant conclusion. (ANI)