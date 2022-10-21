Know about a Sanskrit-speaking village in Assam

A village in Assam is known as 'Sanskrit Village' as all the people here have been speaking this ancient and classical language since 2015. Every single individual, including the children and the grown-ups in the village Patiala of the Ratabari Assembly Constituency of Karimganj district, communicates with each other in this language.

The village comprises as many as 60 families consisting of around 300 people who are 'happy Sanskrit speakers'. The villagers are trying to bring a change by encouraging the next generations to speak this language. They believe that it is the language which is not spoken enough by the people.

The villagers also organise regular 'Yoga Shibirs'. Deep Nath, a resident of this village, who is also a Yoga teacher said that they started the Yoga Shibir in 2013 and after which, the workers of the Sanskrit Bharati visited the village in 2015.

"It was in 2015 when a Sanskrit Shibir was organised in our village and since then, we learnt to speak Sanskrit and now every person here speaks this language. There are 60 families in our village, who along with their children, use this ancient language as a medium of communication," Yoga teacher and village resident Deep Nath said that they are trying to pass on their culture to the new generations. He further said that the Yoga Shibirs are organised regularly from 5 am to 7 am and every instruction is delivered in Sanskrit here.

"We also organize Gayatri Yagya every month in which every resident participates," he said. Nath also said that most of the villagers here are engaged in farming and 15 people are employed.

Deep Nath also said that there is another villager nearby, named Anipurbasti where the people have adopted similar practices to speak in this ancient language. (ANI)

