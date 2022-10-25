Prayagraj: Devotees take holy dip in Sangam in view of partial solar eclipse

In view of the partial solar eclipse, devotees took a holy dip at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj on Tuesday. Devotees were seen chanting and penancing at the banks of the Sangam.

Ram Das Mourya, a devotee said, "It is the belief that one gets spiritual benefits by taking a holy dip in Sangam on the day of a solar eclipse. One can get blessings of God." Due to the partial solar eclipse, temples are also closed in Prayagraj on Tuesday.

"The sutak period started at 4 am this morning. All the temple and matths will remain closed. They will open in the evening. During the period of eclipse, people should do bhajan kirtans," said priest Gopal Ji. Meanwhile, the doors of Kedarnath and Badrinath temples remained closed on Tuesday in view of the partial solar eclipse.

After the eclipse, puja will be performed in the evening, the Chief Administrative Officer of the Shri Kedarnath-Badrinath Temple Committee said. Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee president Ajendra Ajay told ANI that the doors of the temple will be opened after the eclipse This time, countries worldwide will witness a partial solar eclipse on Tuesday, a day after the festival of Diwali. The eclipse will begin before sunset in the late afternoon and will be visible from most areas.

A solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the sun and the earth, obstructing the sun's light from reaching the earth. As a result, the moon casts a shadow on the earth, resulting in a solar eclipse.period. Even for a short time, viewing the eclipsed sun with the naked eye is not recommended. Even if the moon hides the majority of the sun, it will still cause lifelong eye damage and blindness. During the maximum eclipse, the Moon will hide the Sun to a degree of around 40 to 50 per cent in the country's northwestern areas. The percentage coverage will be lower than the statistics indicated above in other parts of the country.

At the time of the maximum eclipse, the Moon will cover around 44 per cent of the Sun in Delhi and 24 per cent in Mumbai. From dawn to sunset, the eclipse will last 1 hour 13 minutes in Delhi and 1 hour 19 minutes in Mumbai. The eclipse will last 31 minutes and 12 minutes in Chennai and Kolkata, respectively.

