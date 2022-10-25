Left Menu

EU ministers support dynamic price cap for gas, Czech minister says

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 25-10-2022 20:02 IST
EU energy ministers expressed support for the idea of a dynamic price cap for gas to limit price spikes, Czech industry minister Jozef Sikela told reporters on Tuesday after talks with the ministers.

The European Commission has not yet formally proposed such a price cap, but has asked EU countries to confirm their support for Brussels to draft such a proposal.

