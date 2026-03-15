Amidst the Storm: Displaced Lebanese Families Seek Refuge
Hussain Murtada and many other families are seeking refuge from an escalating conflict in Lebanon. With shelters full, they adapt as best they can, many using makeshift tents. The conflict has displaced over 800,000 people, prompting a $308 million UN aid appeal. Meanwhile, casualties continue to rise.
Hussain Murtada and his family are finding refuge in the back of a small truck, covered by a flimsy tarpaulin, as they endure a stormy night in Sidon, southern Lebanon. Shelters are full, forcing many, like Murtada, to seek alternative refuge.
Murtada fled from Hanawiya border area, only to find schools, which are doubling as shelters, overwhelmed. "I just want a shelter for me and the children," he laments, joining over 800,000 displaced since conflict began after Hezbollah's involvement against Israel.
Under similar plights, Mohammad Marie from Nabatieh shelters under a Beirut tree, reliant on plastic sheets for shelter. The UN has launched a $308 million appeal as attacks have killed 850 people, including 107 children, since March 2, drawing Lebanon further into the conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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