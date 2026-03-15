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Nor'wester Havoc Strikes Odisha: Lives Lost and Homes Uprooted

A deadly nor'wester hit Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, killing two and injuring several others. Over 200 houses across 12 villages were damaged, and strong winds uprooted trees and electric poles. Authorities responded swiftly as the government announced compensation for victims, while further weather warnings were issued for the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baripada | Updated: 15-03-2026 22:19 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 22:19 IST
Nor'wester Havoc Strikes Odisha: Lives Lost and Homes Uprooted
  • Country:
  • India

A violent nor'wester wreaked havoc in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Sunday, claiming two lives and leaving five others severely injured, according to officials. The storm inflicted damage on more than 200 houses across 12 villages, while uprooting numerous trees and electricity poles.

The victims, P Naik and Malati Mahanta, were struck by the storm on National Highway-220 at around 4 pm. Five seriously injured individuals were transported to the Keonjhar medical college for treatment, while 40 others sustained minor injuries.

In the aftermath, local authorities, including police and fire service officials, promptly initiated rescue and restoration efforts. The government has announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 4 lakh to each of the deceased's families. Meanwhile, the IMD has forecast further thunderstorms and has issued warnings for multiple districts in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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