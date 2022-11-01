Left Menu

China to release seventh batch of frozen pork from reserves

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 01-11-2022 15:08 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 14:46 IST
China to release seventh batch of frozen pork from reserves
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • China

China's state planner said on Tuesday it will release its seventh batch of frozen pork from reserves, even though hog prices have recently dropped from a record-high level.

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said the move aims to further improve the market supply and stabilise the price.

Also Read: Health News Roundup: Xi says China will seek to lift birth rate in face of ageing population; Mariachi bands fire up fading memories of Mexican Alzheimer patients and more

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

 Australia
2
Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner solar system

Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner sola...

 Global
3
A bridge in space? Hubble snaps two large galaxies connected by luminous bridge

A bridge in space? Hubble snaps two large galaxies connected by luminous bri...

 Global
4
Building the future with robotics

Building the future with robotics

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022