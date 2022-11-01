China to release seventh batch of frozen pork from reserves

China's state planner said on Tuesday it will release its seventh batch of frozen pork from reserves, even though hog prices have recently dropped from a record-high level.

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said the move aims to further improve the market supply and stabilise the price.

