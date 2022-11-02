CM Kejriwal slams Centre for not finding solution to air pollution in North India

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal attacked the Centre on Wednesday for not coming up with a solution for rising air pollution in Northern India. The Aam Aadmi Party supremo rebuked Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav for blaming Punjab AAP for the rising level of air pollution in the national capital. Kejriwal said that it is being deliberately portrayed that only Punjab and AAP are the causes of air pollution.

Earlier today, BJP leader Bhupender Yadav attacked Aam Aadmi Party over Punjab farm fires and said that a state run by the AAP government has seen over a 19 per cent rise in farm fires over 2021. Pointing out that Haryana, a state run by the BJP government, has seen a 30.6 per cent drop in farm fires. Blaming AAP for rising pollution in the national capital, he said, "there is no doubt over who has turned Delhi into a gas chamber."

While talking to reporters in New Delhi, Kejriwal said, "Pollution is a problem of entire northern India. Politics is being played on the issue of air pollution. Nobody is talking about the solution. It is shown that only Punjab and AAP are the causes of air pollution. Air pollution is happening in entire northern India." Kejriwal said that there is air pollution in all Haryana and Uttar Pradesh districts. There is pollution in all cities of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. AQI is almost equal everywhere, he added.

Kejriwal asked whether AAP is behind air pollution everywhere. Who will find a solution if entire northern India faces pollution? he further asked. "Prime Minister should find a solution. He should call a meeting," Kejriwal added.

"Why is the Prime Minister not holding a meeting of all the states? Why is he not finding a solution to this problem? If abusing me can solve the problem of air pollution in entire northern India, then abuse me for 24 hours. But this is not the solution," he added. Centre has sent the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann numerous letters to file FIR against farmers who are burning stubble. Farmers are the "breadmakers" of the country. The centre is not helping the farmers, only filing FIRs against them. They rejected our proposal on tackling stubble burning. (ANI)

