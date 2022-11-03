BRIEF-Orsted CFO: Discussions About Price Caps In Europe Is Creating Some Uncertainty In The Market

Orsted A/S:

* ORSTED CFO: THE DISCUSSIONS ABOUT PRICE CAPS IN EUROPE IS CREATING SOME UNCERTAINTY IN THE MARKET Further company coverage:

Also Read: Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93; Virgin Orbit to launch first satellite in Europe within six weeks - Branson

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)