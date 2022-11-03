BRIEF-Orsted CFO: Discussions About Price Caps In Europe Is Creating Some Uncertainty In The Market
Orsted A/S:
* ORSTED CFO: THE DISCUSSIONS ABOUT PRICE CAPS IN EUROPE IS CREATING SOME UNCERTAINTY IN THE MARKET Further company coverage:
