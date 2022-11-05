Left Menu

International Buddhist Confederation celebrates its tenth anniversary in New Delhi

International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) on Saturday marked the tenth anniversary of the Confederation in Hotel Samrat, New Delhi. Buddhist delegates from around the world participated in the event.

ANI | Updated: 05-11-2022 22:43 IST | Created: 05-11-2022 22:43 IST
Visual from the event held by International Buddhist Confederation (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Buddhist delegates from around the world were invited by the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) on Saturday to mark the tenth anniversary of the Confederation at a hotel in New Delhi. The event began with the lamp's lighting and the offering of flowers to the Buddha statue by the guest of honour, Kyabje Yongzin Ling Rinpoche of Drepung Loseling Monastery, Himachal Pradesh at Hotel Samrat, New Delhi.

It was followed by a religious chanting by monks which ensured the auspiciousness of the event. Along with various dignitaries and diplomats, prominent monks from Nepal, Sri Lanka, and elsewhere assembled at the event.

"The world is facing trouble today. Lack of knowledge is the main reason behind all the wrong things in the world," said the guest of honour, Tenzin Khenstse, at the event. IBC has achieved what was considered impossible earlier, said Gaden Shartse Khensur Jangchup Choeden, Deputy Secretary General of IBC.

The aim of IBC is to create a common platform of Buddhists from all over the world", he added. Among the delegates who joined the celebration virtually included the architect of the Confederation, Lama Lobzang.

A short movie on Buddhism was shown at the event and the planned structure of the India International Centre for Buddhist Culture and Heritage being constructed in Lumbini was also demonstrated. The International Buddhist Confederation is the biggest religious Buddhist confederation, based in Delhi and is named the first organisation that unites Buddhists from the world.

With the motto, "Collective Wisdom United Voice," IBC aims to make Buddhist values and principles a part of the global discourse and a medium for conflict resolution. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

