Congress will win Himachal Assembly polls: Chhattisgarh CM

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Bhagel is optimistic about Congress winning the Assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh.

ANI | Updated: 06-11-2022 09:56 IST | Created: 06-11-2022 09:56 IST
Chattisgarh CM Bhupesh Bhagel . Image Credit: ANI
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Bhagel on Saturday expressed his confidence that the Congress will win the Assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh. In an interview to ANI, Baghel stated that Congress has been raising the issues of unemployment and inflation, and will also help in increasing the income of people in the state.

"Congress is definitely winning the upcoming elections. Inflation and unemployment are the major issues in the state and the public are suffering from that. They (BJP) have talked about doubling the income but the expenses have gone double. They have talked about eradication of unemployment but the Agniveer scheme has increased it more, the public are unhappy and are retaliated," said Baghel. We have released the poll manifesto. The common people have hopes on it as we are talking about increasing the income of people. The public have faith in congress party, that is why the trend is in favour of Congress," he added.

On being asked on the issue of resource mobilization and financial management in debt-ridden state, he said they have planned everything for it and added that the state government does not have much debt than the Union Government. "We have three important decisions and planned for debt, One is financial management, another is to stop the corruption and third one is to generate the resources. To run the economy, there is need to revolve the cycle. What BJP is doing today that is; they are taking money from the common people, from the farmers and from the labour class and are giving it to big industrialist and they are competing to become the number 1 country in the world," said Baghel. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

