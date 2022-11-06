Sikh pilgrims express disappointment after rejection of 586 visas for Nankana Sahib in Pakistan

Sikh pilgrims expressed disappointment after the Pakistani authorities rejected 586 visas, out of a total 1496 visas, of Indian Sikhs, wanting to visit the Nankana Sahib in Pakistan. "SGPC had applied for 1496 visas, out of which, 910 were approved but 586 were rejected. The vias are valid for 10 days, and those whose visas were rejected, have been disappointed a lot. Government should not reject the religious visa," said Harbhajan Singh.

"Both governments need to provide the facility of On Arrival Visa. Visa office must be open at Attari wagha Border. The buses which used to run earlier, for the darshan of the Gurdwara of Pakistan were also stopped. That should run again. Like Delhi Lahore bus . Amritsar Nankana Sahib even Samjota Exores train have been stopped. We should connect the people of both the countries through religious places. ", he further stated. Guru Nanak's birth celebrations are scheduled to be held in Pakistan from November 6-15.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee spokesperson Harbhajan Singh said that on November 8, the pilgrims will be celebrating the Guru Nanak Dev's anniversary at Pakistan's Nankana sahib. Indian Sikh pilgrims who will travel to Pakistan would visit Dera Sahib, Panja Sahib, Nankana Sahib and Kartarpur Sahib. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)