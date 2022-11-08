Left Menu

Buying Russian oil is to India's advantage - foreign minister

"It is our fundamental obligation to ensure that the Indian consumer has the best possible access on most advantageous terms to international (oil and gas) markets," said Jaishankar. "In that respect we have seen that India and Russia relationship has worked to advantage.

Reuters | Updated: 08-11-2022 17:51 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 17:12 IST
Buying Russian oil is to India's advantage - foreign minister
External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

India will continue buying Russian oil as it is advantageous for the country, Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Tuesday after meeting his Russian counterpart.. India has emerged as Russia's largest oil customer after China, as refiners snap up discounted Russian oil shunned by Western buyers over Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

India, the world's third-largest oil importer and a traditional ally of Russia, has not explicitly condemned what Russia calls its "special military operation in Ukraine", and Tuesday marked the fifth meeting this year between Jaishankar and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov. "It is our fundamental obligation to ensure that the Indian consumer has the best possible access on most advantageous terms to international (oil and gas) markets," said Jaishankar.

"In that respect we have seen that India and Russia relationship has worked to advantage. So if it works to my advantage I would keep that going." The statement comes a month ahead of the United States and its allies in the Group of Seven rich nations take steps to prevent Russia from profiting from oil by putting a cap on prices.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is scheduled to visit India this week and has said that India stands to gain from a price cap on Russian oil and the U.S. hopes that it will take advantage

of it, according to a report published by Moneycontrol, citing the Press Trust of India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

 Sri Lanka
2
Gunathilaka denied bail by local court, SLC suspends him from all forms of cricket

Gunathilaka denied bail by local court, SLC suspends him from all forms of c...

 Australia
3
(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space station scrubbed after fire alarm

(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tennis-After WTA Finals exit, Swiatek relieved 'intense' season is over and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022