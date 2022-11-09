Left Menu

Kremlin: U.S. midterms won't change bad Moscow-Washington relations - state media

The Kremlin spokesman also told reporters it was too early to talk about a dialogue with the United States on extending the New START nuclear arms treaty.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 09-11-2022 15:34 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 15:24 IST
Kremlin: U.S. midterms won't change bad Moscow-Washington relations - state media
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that U.S. midterm elections would not improve the "bad" relations between Moscow and Washington, as it dismissed allegations Russia was meddling in the U.S. vote, Russian state media reported.

"These elections are important, but it's not necessary to exaggerate their importance in the short and medium-term for our relations," the RIA Novosti news agency quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as telling reporters. "These elections cannot change anything essential. Relations still are, and will remain, bad," he added.

Peskov said Moscow was so used to hearing people say that Russia interferes in U.S. elections it was not paying any attention to new rounds of allegations. The Kremlin spokesman also told reporters it was too early to talk about a dialogue with the United States on extending the New START nuclear arms treaty.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

 Sri Lanka
2
U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing takes place

U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing ...

 Global
3
BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, consular services

BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, c...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 7,691 new COVID cases for Nov 7 vs 5,643 a day earlier; Some in White House worry abortion message bungled before midterms and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 7,691 new COVID cases for Nov 7 vs 5,643 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022