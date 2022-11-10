PM Modi to inaugurate Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, flag off Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Karnataka on Friday and inaugurate Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. He will also flag off Vande Bharat train between Mysuru and Chennai. PM Modi's focus has been all round infrastructure development across the country. Under his guidance, the government has taken various steps to give impetus to infrastructure development in Karnataka, a release said.

In the last eight years, the central government has sanctioned about Rs 70,000 crore for 5,000 km of national highways in Karnataka. "Before 2014, the government at the centre, in the railway budget, used to make an average provision of Rs 800 crore for Karnataka every year. But now, a provision of about Rs 7,000 crore has been made in the budget by the central government this year. It has now become almost nine times of what was being provisioned earlier," the release said.

It said that during the ten years prior to 2014, only 16 km of railway lines in Karnataka were electrified but since then, about 1600 km of railway lines have been electrified in the state. (ANI)

