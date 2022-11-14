Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Zelenskiy accuses Russia of Kherson war crimes

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday accused Russian soldiers of committing war crimes and killing civilians in Kherson, parts of which were retaken by Ukraine's army last week after Russia pulled out. KHERSON RECAPTURE

* Zelenskiy said investigators had uncovered more than 400 Russian war crimes and found the bodies of servicemen and civilians in areas of Kherson region freed from Russian occupation. * Reuters was unable to verify his allegations. Russia denies its troops intentionally target civilians.

* Utility companies were working to restore critical infrastructure mined by fleeing Russian forces, with most homes in Kherson still without electricity and water, regional officials said. * Residents held flowers and kissed Ukrainian soldiers who were moving into the right bank of the Dnipro River.

* Ukrainian railways offered symbolic tickets to the cities that remain under Russian control, promising that tickets can be used after they are liberated. DONETSK REGION

* Zelenskiy said that fighting in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region was "just as intense as they have been in previous days". DIPLOMACY

* Russia on Sunday called for the G20 to stop talking about security and focus on the world's most pressing socio-economic problems, ahead of a summit set to be dominated by Western criticism of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. * Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi emphasised "further enhancing cooperation in the political, trade and economic fields, including the transport and logistics sector" during a phone call, the Kremlin said on Saturday.

* Ukraine will decide the timing and contents of any negotiation framework with Russia, according to a readout of U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Phnom Penh on Saturday. * U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said some sanctions on Russia could remain in place even after any eventual peace agreement with Ukraine, the Wall Street Journal reported.

* Russia said there was no agreement yet to extend a deal allowing Ukraine to export grain via the Black Sea. ART

* Renowned graffiti artist Banksy unveiled a work in Ukraine's Borodyanka, which had been occupied by Russia until April and heavily damaged by fighting in the early days of Moscow's invasion. QUOTE

* "We have no electricity, no water, no internet, no communications, no heating. But there are no Russians either. And that's why we are happy," Kherson resident Andrii said. (Compiled by Himani Sarkar)

