Good news for Railway employees: Supervisors now eligible for promotion to class-I grade

By Nishant Ketu Making a big announcement, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday said the supervisor cadre employees will be able to get a direct promotion.

Under this policy, the Railway Grade-6 employees will be able to get a direct promotion. The Minister said that there was stagnation in the supervisory cadre of railways in Level-7 and the scope of their promotion was negligible. "We had 80,000 supervisors. For the last 16 years (from 2006) there was a long pending demand for the upgradation of the supervisory cadre. The only scope of promotion was the selection in 3,712 vacancies by appearing in Group 'B' examination.

The Railway Minister announced that under the new policy, a provision has been made to promote 50 per cent of employees from Level 7 to Level 8. "Provision has been made for the promotion of 50 people in non-functional grade in 4 years from Level-8 to Level 9. This will directly benefit 40,000 supervisors and all will get an average extra salary of Rs 2,500-4,000 per month. Railways has also started identifying the employees coming under the ambit of promotion," Vaishnaw said.

The Minister said that supervisors of civil mechanical, electrical, S&T traffic, chemical and metallurgical, stores and commercial departments would benefit from this policy. Pertinent to mention, the new policy of promotion in Railways has been approved by the union government and is implemented with immediate effect. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)