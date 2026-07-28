AFC Deepens Investment in Angola Ahead of Energy Conference

The Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) is strengthening its presence in Angola with investments approaching $1 billion across the country's energy, transport, logistics and critical minerals sectors. The institution has also announced its participation as an Elite Sponsor of the Angola Oil & Gas (AOG) Conference & Exhibition 2026, reinforcing its long-term commitment to supporting Angola's economic growth and infrastructure development.

The sponsorship comes as AFC and Angola continue to build a closer partnership focused on financing large-scale projects that improve connectivity, energy production and industrial development.

Partnership Expands Through Major Investments

AFC's relationship with Angola has grown significantly over the past two years. In 2025, Angola became a sovereign shareholder in the institution through a $184.8 million equity investment, strengthening AFC's ability to mobilise funding for strategic national projects.

The country's Sovereign Wealth Fund also invested $25 million in AFC, reflecting confidence in the corporation's role as one of Africa's leading infrastructure financiers. These investments have helped accelerate financing for projects designed to improve transport networks, expand energy production and support economic diversification.

Lobito Corridor and Energy Projects Gain Momentum

AFC's biggest recent milestone was reaching financial close on a $753 million package for the Lobito Corridor Railway Project in July 2026.

Acting as Co-Financial Adviser alongside Eaglestone, AFC helped secure $553 million from the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation and $200 million from the Development Bank of Southern Africa. The funding will support the rehabilitation, upgrade and long-term operation of the 1,300-kilometre railway connecting the Port of Lobito to the Democratic Republic of Congo border, strengthening regional trade and mineral exports.

AFC has also expanded its support for Angola's oil and gas industry. The corporation invested $60 million as part of a $190 million debt facility that enabled Etu Energias to acquire stakes in offshore Blocks 14 and 14K. The acquisition increased the company's production capacity from around 9,000 barrels per day to 19,000 barrels per day, strengthening the role of Angolan-owned companies in the country's upstream sector.

Spotlight on Angola's Energy Future

AFC's participation in the Angola Oil & Gas Conference & Exhibition 2026, taking place in Luanda from 9-10 September with a pre-conference programme on 8 September, will provide another opportunity to engage with government leaders, investors, operators and project developers.

The conference has become Angola's leading platform for discussing investment opportunities across the oil and gas value chain. As an Elite Sponsor, AFC will highlight its expertise in structuring and financing large-scale infrastructure and energy projects while strengthening partnerships that support the country's long-term development.

With significant investments already committed and new opportunities emerging across transport, energy and mining, AFC continues to play an increasingly important role in financing Angola's infrastructure transformation and supporting sustainable economic growth.