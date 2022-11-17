Left Menu

IAEA board passes resolution ordering Iran to cooperate with probe

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 17-11-2022 20:04 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 20:00 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The U.N. atomic watchdog's 35-nation Board of Governors on Thursday passed a resolution ordering Iran to cooperate urgently with the agency's investigation into uranium traces found at three undeclared sites, diplomats at the closed-door vote said.

The resolution is the second this year targeting Iran over the investigation, which has become an obstacle in talks on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal because Iran has demanded the probe be ended. Tehran bristles at such resolutions, and has suggested that because of this one it will scrap a meeting with the International Atomic Energy Agency on explaining the traces.

