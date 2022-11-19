UP Governor, CM Yogi Adityanath receive PM Modi in Varanasi

On the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi, Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed him at BHU helipad on Saturday, as per an official statement from the government. CM Yogi reached BHU one and a half hours before to receive the Prime Minister and reviewed all the arrangements. CM reached Babatpur airport directly from Lucknow. From here he reached the BHU helipad by helicopter.

As per an official statement, the Chief Minister closely observed the preparations for the inauguration and program of Kashi Tamil Sangamam here. At the same time, he received Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his arrival at BHU. The Chief Minister shared the stage with the Prime Minister during the programme.

In view of the arrival of the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister, the security arrangements of the BHU campus were tight. The main command of security remained in the hands of the SPG (Special Protection Group), while the local police and administrative officers kept taking moment-to-moment updates.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Varanasi and is all set to inaugurate the Kashi Tamil Sangamam. Along with the inauguration of the month-long Kashi Tamil Sangamam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also release books on Tirukkural and Kashi-Tamil culture today.

As per Uttar Pradesh government officials, the month-long Sangamam will also showcase Tamil literature, education, culture and cuisine. Guests from Tamil Nadu will visit Kashi, and also Ayodhya and Prayagraj. A total of 75 stalls have been set up in Kashi Tamil Sangamam, which will run till December 16, acting as a bridge between South India and North India through agriculture, culture, literature, music, food, handloom and handicraft, and folk art.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will honour nine prominent religious leaders of Tamil Nadu which include, Shrimad Manikkavachak Tambiran, Swami Shivkar Desikar, Srilashree Satya Gyan Mahadev Deshik Paramacharya Swamigal, Shiv Prakash Desik Satya Gyan Pandar Sannadi, Sri Sivagnan Balaya Swamigal, Gyanprakash Desikar, Shivalingeshwar Swami Kandaswamy, Mayakrishnan Swamy and Muthu Sivaramaswamy. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will also be present.

Reflecting the significance of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat', the event aims to celebrate, reaffirm and rediscover the age-old links between Kashi and Tamil Nadu - two of the country's most significant ancient origins for learning. The programme will offer an opportunity for scholars, philosophers, artists, researchers, students, traders, artisans, etc. from the two states to collaborate, share expertise, culture, ideas, best practices and knowledge and learn from each others' experience.

More than 2500 delegates from Tamil Nadu will be arriving in Varanasi to participate in seminars, site visits, etc to interact with local people of similar trade, profession and interest. A month-long exhibition of handlooms, handicrafts, ODOP (One district, one product) products, books, documentaries, cuisine, art forms, history, tourist places etc of the two regions will also be put up in Kashi. (ANI)

