Ukraine expects to have nuclear power plants back on line on Thursday

Ukraine expects three nuclear power plants that were switched off because of Russian missile strikes on Wednesday will be operating again by Thursday evening, Energy Minister German Galushchenko said.

"We expect that by evening the nuclear power plants will start working, providing energy to the network, and this will significantly reduce the (energy) deficit," he said in comments broadcast on national television.

