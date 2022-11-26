Left Menu

UP: Boat capsizes in river Ganga in Varanasi, no casualty reported

The condition of two persons including a woman is said to be serious, and both of them were admitted to a nearby hospital.

ANI | Updated: 26-11-2022 16:07 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 16:07 IST
UP: Boat capsizes in river Ganga in Varanasi, no casualty reported
One of the passengers at hospital (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A boat carrying 34 people capsized in river Ganga in Varanasi on Saturday morning, the police said. The condition of two persons including a woman is said to be serious, and both of them were admitted to a nearby hospital.

The incident took place at around 07.30 am, officials said. officials confirmed that no casualty was reported in the incident.

According to police, the boat carrying several people capsized midstream in the river Ganga near Khedaghat, leaving the passengers on board screaming for safety. The police and rescue teams along with local sailors present in the area immediately reached the spot and started the rescue operation.

Eyewitnesses said that the boat was overloaded and suddenly the water started filling inside it. The boatmen left the boat and jumped into the river to save his life, leaving all the passengers behind.

When the passengers screamed, sailors on the spot rushed there and started the rescue operation. Officials said that all 34 passengers on board were rescued.

"No casualty or major injury to anyone was reported, and all passengers were rescued on time. The condition of two of the passengers is said to be serious and they have been admitted to a hospital for treatment," ACP Avdhesh Kumar Pandey told ANI. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

