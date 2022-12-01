Left Menu

UK's FTSE 100 nears 6-month high as Powell signals slower hikes

UK's FTSE 100 index climbed towards a six-month high on Thursday, extending a strong performance from last month, as investors seized on hints that the U.S. Federal Reserve will scale back the pace of its interest rate hikes. The blue-chip index edged up 0.2% by 0814 GMT, holding near its strongest level since June 8, although sluggish oil stocks limited further gains.

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-12-2022 14:07 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 14:05 IST
UK's FTSE 100 nears 6-month high as Powell signals slower hikes
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

UK's FTSE 100 index climbed towards a six-month high on Thursday, extending a strong performance from last month, as investors seized on hints that the U.S. Federal Reserve will scale back the pace of its interest rate hikes.

The blue-chip index edged up 0.2% by 0814 GMT, holding near its strongest level since June 8, although sluggish oil stocks limited further gains. The domestically focussed FTSE 250 jumped 1.2%.

Wall Street's main indexes rallied overnight, with the benchmark S&P 500 closing 3% higher, after Fed Chair Jerome Powell opened the door to a slowdown in the pace of monetary tightening. Bucking the positive mood, oil stocks fell 1.5% as crude prices dipped with uncertainty lingering ahead of Sunday's OPEC+ meeting.

Shares of education group Pearson fell 3.5% after Exane BNP Paribas downgraded the stock rating to "neutral" from "outperform".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy chief

Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy ...

 India
2
UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them into last 16; Motor racing-Ferrari shake things up again with Binotto departure and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland to strike -union; China reports slight drop in new COVID cases for Nov 29; Beijing cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022