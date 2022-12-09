New Iberian pipeline to France will be exclusively for green hydrogen, Portugal says
Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 09-12-2022 17:26 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 17:00 IST
- Country:
- Spain
The new H2MED pipeline to be built between eastern Spain and southern France will be exclusively used to ship green hydrogen, Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa said on Friday.
He added that the renewable fuel produced in the Iberian peninsula will be "particularly competitive".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- France
- Spain
- Portuguese
- Antonio Costa
- Iberian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
FIFA WC: "We were exceptional," says Spain head coach Luis Enrique after thumping win over Costa Rica
Soccer-Spain's Gavi becomes youngest World Cup scorer since Pele
Soccer-Stunning Spain join World Cup 100 club with 7-0 Costa Rica rout
Croatia beats Spain 2-0 to advance to Davis Cup semifinals
World team chess: India edges out France, reaches last four