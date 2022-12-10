Left Menu

Cyclone Mandous: Rivers overflow in several areas of Andhra Pradesh

Roads got submerged and traffic was disrupted, as rivers overflowed in several areas of the KVB Puram Mandal on Saturday due to heavy rainfall in the region following Cyclone Mandous.

Cyclone Mandous: Rivers overflow in several areas of Andhra Pradesh
Visual of water logging in Andhra Pradesh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Roads got submerged and traffic was disrupted, as rivers overflowed in several areas of the KVB Puram Mandal on Saturday due to heavy rainfall in the region following Cyclone Mandous. The areas that faced such overflow of rivers included Kovanur, Thimmasamudram, and Rajula Kandiga.

Earlier today, the KVB Puram Mandal in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati district recorded the highest rainfall at 258mm due to Tropical Cyclone Mandous currently active in the Bay of Bengal region, said official sources. As per sources, the way from KVB Puram Mandal, under the Satyavedu constituency, towards the Srikalahasti is completely blocked due to heavy water flow from nearby ponds and lakes.

Along with Andhra Pradesh, Chennai and several other parts of Tamil Nadu, have witnessed heavy rain and strong winds as cyclonic storm Mandous crossed the states on Saturday after landfall, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). On Friday, Devotees visiting Tirupati Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala faced several problems ranging from hampered darshan to difficulty in reaching hotels as heavy rain battered the city under the influence of Cyclone Mandous.

As per reports, the low-lying areas of Tirumala, including the temple premises, witnessed waterlogging making it difficult for the devotees, including elderly and disabled persons, to commute from their accommodated hotels. Earlier, over 10 flights were cancelled at Chennai airport due to adverse weather conditions arising due to cyclone Mandous.

The officials also advised the general masses to check with the concerned airlines in view of the flights affected due to the extreme weather conditions. Mandous is all set to weaken to a deep depression and later a depression on Saturday, as per the regional Met office.

The rainfall triggered by the cyclone has caused severe waterlogging in low-lying areas. In view of Cyclone Mandous maintaining its intensity of 'Severe Cyclonic Storm' till the early morning hours today, the National Disaster Response Force team was kept on standby in Chennai, informed officials on Friday.

The officials added that the teams were ready with equipment so as to take note of any untoward incident. Heavy rains with strong winds were also experienced in Puducherry on Friday. Red alerts were sounded in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Andhra Pradesh. Doppler Weather Radar Karaikal and Chennai are monitoring the cyclone. (ANI)

