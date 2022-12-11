Putin, Erdogan discussed regional gas hub in Turkey -agencies cite Kremlin
Updated: 11-12-2022 18:19 IST | Created: 11-12-2022 18:18 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan discussed their two countries' joint energy projects, especially in the gas sector, in a phone call on Sunday, Russian news agencies cited the Kremlin as saying.
The two leaders exchanged opinions on the creation of a regional gas hub in Turkey, the Kremlin was quoted as saying.
