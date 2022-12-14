Left Menu

Russian e-scooter firm Whoosh raises $33 mln in Moscow IPO

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 14-12-2022 13:16 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 12:40 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia's Whoosh raised 2.1 billion roubles ($33.23 million) in an initial public offering (IPO) on the Moscow Exchange, the electric scooter company said on Wednesday, pricing at the lower end of its initial price range.

Corporate Russia is watching Whoosh's listing closely as the company braves Russian economic isolation with Moscow's first IPO since the country sent troops into Ukraine.

($1 = 63.2000 roubles)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

