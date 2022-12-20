Left Menu

FTSE 100 dragged down by mining, energy shares tracking global mood

The blue-chip FTSE 100 shaved off gains from the previous session and fell 0.7%, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 was off 0.7%. The region-wide STOXX 600 index was down 0.9%.

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-12-2022 14:01 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 14:00 IST
FTSE 100 dragged down by mining, energy shares tracking global mood
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

UK's export-oriented FTSE 100 index fell on Tuesday, with energy stocks and miners among top losers, as investors turned risk-averse after the Bank of Japan unexpectedly tweaked its monetary policy.

Global markets encountered a sharp sell-off after Japan's central bank tweaked its bond yield controls that will allow long-term interest rates to rise more. The blue-chip FTSE 100 shaved off gains from the previous session and fell 0.7%, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 was off 0.7%.

The region-wide STOXX 600 index was down 0.9%. Yields on long-term gilts lost 1.6% by 0807 GMT.

Miners and energy stocks lost 0.7% and 0.9%, respectively, tracking falling oil and copper prices as surging COVID infections in top-consumer China raised concerns over near-term demand outlook. Among small-caps, Petrofac Ltd plunged 8.6% after the oilfield services provider said it could post an operating loss for the year due to challenges in recovering costs in its engineering and construction (E&C) division.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

 Peru
2
Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

 India
3
Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

 Malaysia
4
Health News Roundup: China reports two new COVID deaths for Dec 18 vs none a day earlier; New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China through 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: China reports two new COVID deaths for Dec 18 vs none a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022