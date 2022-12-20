Expect more long-term contracts for Norwegian gas, says Norway PM
Norwegian energy companies are likely to conclude more long-term gas contracts with European customers, something the government had encouraged them to do, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere told Reuters on Tuesday.
Speaking a day after the European Union set a price cap on the gas it buys, Stoere in an interview also said he did not expect more Norwegian liquefied natural gas to be exported outside Europe as a result of the decision by EU countries.
